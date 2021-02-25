A year after invading a 71-year-old's home, 5 suspects arrested: Regina police

Five people have been arrested after allegedly invading a home more than a year ago in the city's University Park East neighbourhood.

The incident took place in the afternoon on Jan. 20, 2020 on Westminster Road.

Regina Police Service said three male suspects were dropped off at the home by two others.

The three masked men forced their way into the home of a 71-year-old woman after threatening her with a Taser, said police.

They allegedly stole 14 pellet guns, prescription medicine and a laptop before fleeing in the woman's Chevrolet Impala, just as two other residents were coming home, police said.

The five suspects were arrested between December 2020 and Feb. 23, 2021.

They are jointly charged with break-and-enter and robbery. One male suspect faces an additional charge of assault.