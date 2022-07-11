'A big hole in the heart': Owners reflect on decades of service as Regina Home Hardware prepares to close

After several moves and generations of family ownership, Regina Home Hardware will be closing its doors in the city's northwest area for good at the end of the summer.

Andy and Eda Buzash bought the store, formerly known as Regina Hardware Limited, in 1984 when it was on Rose Street. A few years later, they moved it about a block to a location on Broad Street.

When the couple retired in the fall of 2001, three of their children took over the business and relocated one last time to 5660 Rochdale Boulevard. Siblings Laurie Minke and Monte Buzash have managed the store together since then.

Siblings Monte Buzash, Laurie Minke and Lyle Buzash took over the family business in 2001. Lyle stopped working at the store in 2009, but remained an investor, while Monte and Laurie continued to manage it. (Submitted by Monte Buzash)

Monte says it's been a dream come true to own and operate the business he grew up immersed in.

"I started working when I was 14 and took the bus downtown," he remembered, noting his first job was setting up bicycles at the Rose Street location.

Minke joined a few years after that, taking on the bookkeeping — something she'll continue to do until the store closes.

When asked what it's been like working with her sibling for much of her life, Minke admitted with a chuckle that they "fight like brother and sister — but, at the end of the day, still love one another."

Monte nodded, adding he wouldn't want to carry on the business without Minke, which is why her retirement triggered the closure.

"I didn't want to take it on by myself. It's a big endeavour," he said.

Monte Buzash’s daughter, Sydney, has worked alongside her father at the family business for the past four years. (Jessie Anton/CBC News)

Monte's daughter, Sydney Buzash, worked at the store, like all of Minke's children. Sydney said it's hard to see the family business close, but she's too young to take it on with her father. She said the end of the era is bittersweet.

"This store is a part of my identity," she said. "I don't know if I would be the same person if I hadn't been here my whole life."

LISTEN | Regina's Home Hardware closing after nearly 40 years in business

The Morning Edition - Sask 6:57 Regina's Home Hardware closing after nearly 40 years in business Tucked away on the edge of Regina's northwest lies a family business loved by many. Regina Home Hardware has been a go-to place in the community for nearly 40 years. But this summer, it's closing. The CBC's Jessie Anton takes us for one last tour down the aisles.

'A family atmosphere'

Linda Pomoty can still remember applying to be a cashier at the Broad Street location decades ago.

"I just phoned down there. Laurie and Monte's mom and dad were running the place at the time. [Andy] said to come on down for an interview, so I did and I got hired," she said.

Pomoty went on to work for the business for more than 30 years, continuing to pick up one shift a week post-retirement.

"I like the staff, I like the workers, I like the bosses — they were very good to me — and I like being around the customers," she said.

Linda Pomoty has worked at Regina Home Hardware for more than 30 years, having first started as a cashier at its downtown location on Broad Street. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC News)

As some made Regina Home Hardware a career, many others used it as a part-time job to pay for their post-secondary education.

With two high schools across the street, the store was a frequent drop-off spot for resumes from students like Meaghan Stensen, who applied seven years ago when she was in Grade 10.

Meaghan Stensen has worked at Regina Home Hardware since she applied in high school seven years ago. She plans to stay on staff until it closes at the end of the summer. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC News)

Stensen kept working as a cashier, key cutter and paint mixer all throughout nursing school until she graduated this past spring.

"I've been here so long that it doesn't even feel like work anymore," she said, adding that her coworkers feel more like family.

Hearing that makes Monte smile.

"It was a family that started it, and it was a family atmosphere that we created here and carried on," he said.

'The community was behind this store'

Stensen said the reality of the store's closure grows more real as fewer items sit on what used to be jam-packed shelves.

"It's going to be really weird driving down Rochdale and not seeing that big red Home Hardware sign," she said.

Similar thoughts have crossed Celine Holloway's mind.

Having shopped at the hardware store since it opened in the northwest 20-plus years ago, she said it's disappointing to see it leave.

"One of the reasons that we supported it as often as we could was because it was locally owned and we knew the community was behind this store," Holloway said. "I think it's going to leave a huge hole in a lot of people's shopping lists."

Monte said that, for the Buzash and Minke families, it will be more like "a big hole in the heart."

"Like the saying goes: all good things come to an end."