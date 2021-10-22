70-year-old pedestrian dies following hit and run in Regina

A 70-year-old man has died following a hit and run Thursday morning, Regina police say.

The man was walking across Rochdale Boulevard at Cedar Meadow Drive just before 7:30 a.m. CST, when he was struck by an SUV turning left at the intersection.

Witnesses told police the SUV continued east on Rochdale without stopping.

Paramedics took the injured man to hospital but he died hours later.

Police have found the SUV but haven't made any arrests, according to a Friday news release.

There have been several similar incidents in the city in recent weeks.