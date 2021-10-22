Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

70-year-old pedestrian dies following hit and run in Regina

The man was walking across a street in north Regina just before 7:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, when he was struck by an SUV that kept driving, witnesses say.

Witnesses say SUV that hit man Thursday morning didn't stop

CBC News ·
Witnesses told police the SUV that struck the man continued to drive without stopping. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

A 70-year-old man has died following a hit and run Thursday morning, Regina police say.

The man was walking across Rochdale Boulevard at Cedar Meadow Drive just before 7:30 a.m. CST, when he was struck by an SUV turning left at the intersection.

Witnesses told police the SUV continued east on Rochdale without stopping.

Paramedics took the injured man to hospital but he died hours later.

Police have found the SUV but haven't made any arrests, according to a Friday news release.

There have been several similar incidents in the city in recent weeks.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now