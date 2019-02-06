One month served in sentence 'a slap on the hand,' says daughter of man killed in hit and run

Ashley Welsh-Gallon was having a hard enough time accepting that the person responsible for her father's death would serve a six month sentence.

Now she's struggling with the fact that Elijah Beros was released, after serving one month of that sentence.

"He pretty much just got a little slap on the hand and off he went, which really concerns me and upsets me every day when I think about it," said Welsh-Gallon, in a phone interview from her home in Port Hope, Ont.

Jamie Gallon was hit and killed while riding his bike in Regina, in January 2017, launching a police search for a Ford F-150 with front-end damage.

Police ended up finding and charging then-37-year-old Beros in the following week, but Welsh-Gallon said that it was upsetting when Beros was charged only with failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury or death, and received a six-month sentence.

This January, she heard from correctional services that Beros had applied for an early release, following one month of his sentence, and that he would be released within the next day.

Now she's left with a jumble of emotions, not just anger, but regret for her two-year-old son, that he won't get to meet his grandfather, who loved holidays or who would build igloos in the backyard with his daughter.

"I would remind myself that if my dad was still here he could be here playing with my son doing everything that he used to do with me."

Ashley Welsh-Gallon and her husband Justin Fraser are pictured here with their son William, shortly after the death of Welsh-Gallon's father Jamie Gallon in January of 2017. (Submitted by Ashley Welsh-Gallon)

Reintegration leave

Drew Wilby, a spokesperson for Saskatchewan's ministry of justice, explained in an email that people may apply for reintegration leave, which is designed to help inmates rehabilitate and reintegrate into the community.

Provincial inmates must serve one-sixth of their sentence to be approved for this leave, and a "temporary absence panel" reviews and assesses each request before deciding whether to grant the leave, he explained. Factors that are considered include their risk to re-offend, and terms and conditions may be imposed on the offender to ensure they do not pose a risk to the community or themselves, according to Wilby.

"If the conditions of the leave are violated, the inmate can be readmitted to the correctional facility," he wrote.

I wish I was able to stop it from happening, but unfortunately I don't have that power to do that. - Ashley Welsh-Gallon

Even though it's difficult to speak about her father's death, Welsh-Gallon said that she wants people to know what happens in the aftermath of a crime.

People may hear of a sentencing in the news and assume that's the end, not realizing that a person can serve one-sixth of a sentence and be released.

"I wish I was able to stop it from happening, but unfortunately I don't have that power to do that," she said, adding of Beros, "I hope he takes what he has done as a lesson learned and I hope he never does it again."