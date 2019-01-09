The owners of Regina's 90-year-old Cook Residence want the building torn down, but city administration has temporarily denied the demolition permit application so council can decide if the property should be designated as a Municipal Heritage Property.

The designation would save the sprawling two-storey Tudor Revival-style home.

It was built in 1929 and sits tucked away from the road on the corner of Hill Avenue and Albert Street.

New owners bought the building in November 2018. The city received the application to tear it down later that month.

City administration has supported a designation of heritage property "due to the significant heritage value of the Cook Residence."

Advocate says citizens 'don't know these things are happening'

Heritage Regina addressed a letter to the city in defence of the building's preservation and its history.

"The Cook House made it possible for the artist, the poet, the philosopher and people of science to apply their crafts and enhance everyday life," read the letter signed by president Jackie Schmidt.

"This house employed woodworkers, stained glass artists, stonemasons, iron forgers, carpet weavers, boilermasters and countless other craftsmen practiced in what were then cutting‐edge technologies."

It said the home was meant to inspire dreams of what the neighborhood — and the city — could be.

Schmidt is calling on the public to speak out.

"One of the things that I think people feel in the city is they don't know these things are happening," she said.

"Then they get involved in the process after the decisions are made, then if they're really adamant they go out and do extreme things like picketing, but really at that point it's too late."

The sprawling two-storey building was designed by the architectural firm of Van Egmond & Storey. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

She said it's important for citizens to voice their concerns alongside Heritage Regina.

Schmidt encouraged people to join her at the Regina Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CST — where the Cook Residence is scheduled for discussion.

Heritage Regina said several buildings have already been lost to "neglect and policy," such as the Travelers Building, the old Gingerbread City Hall and the 1930 City Light and Power Sub‐Station no. 2.

"Architecture was once considered an art of the divine and its destruction nothing short of blasphemy."

Character defining elements of the Cook Residence highlighted in a report put forth to the Regina Planning Commission. (City of Regina)

Administration met with property owner

City administration indicated it met with the property owner to discuss plans for the residence and to share information on the "benefits provided under the City's Heritage Building Rehabilitation Program."

It says it advised that the program could provide up to ten years of property tax exemption for approved conservation work.

Administration also offered information to the owner on "companies familiar with the rehabilitation of heritage buildings in an effort to encourage them to discuss options for the property other than demolition," according to the report.

"Ultimately, the property owners chose to pursue demolition."

The matter will go to city council on Jan. 28.