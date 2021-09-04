Regina high school teacher charged with sexual offences

Regina police say a teacher at a local high school has been arrested and charged with numerous offences, including sexual exploitation.

Jeffrey G. Dumba, 49, of Regina, was charged on Friday afternoon. Police said an investigation found what they described as "social media communication of a sexual nature with a female youth."

Police said they were made aware of the communication on Thursday. Investigators gathered statements and arrested Dumba without incident.

The charges against Dumba include sexual exploitation, luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The victim was not named, but police said school administration and "all who need to know" were made aware of the investigation, which was still ongoing.

Dumba was released on an undertaking with conditions and is sheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Oct. 21, 2021.