Regina high school students pen Valentine's Day affirmations for transgender people around the globe

This Valentine's Day, some Regina high school students are reaching out to transgender people to make them feel seen and affirmed.

Thirty O'Neill Collegiate students who belong to the school's Gay-Straight Alliance sent 100 Valentine's Day cards around the world.

Corrine Pirot, one of the co-leaders of the club, wanted her students to participate in the card campaign, which Regina man Ken Mullock started last year. Pirot wanted them to pass on the affirmation they themsleves received from the club.

"It's not often that they get a chance to give back. So to have something like this, that they can totally relate to, was really, really important for the group. We've done a few other things in the community, but nothing to this extent," said Pirot.

Mullock started the project with a TikTok video in December 2021, sending Christmas cards. He said he wanted to write cards for people who might be called by the wrong name or misgendered during the holidays. He received thousands of requests for cards, and hundreds for Valentine's Day messages.

Hayley Hodson, a co-leader of the Gay-Straight Alliance at O'Neill,said the club missed the deadline for making Christmas cards, so she thought, "What about Valentine's Day?"

The contact information for the recipients came from Mullock's Instagram page, This Card is For You, where people are directed to an application form for a card.

Students received the first names, pronouns and some personal information, like the recipients' favourite colours and other likes. The requests came from all corners of the globe, including Ukraine, Mexico and the United States.

"Truly anywhere in the world of any religion, ethnicity, background, really anything," noted Hodson.

Some Regina high school students sent message of love to transgender people around the world for Valentine's Day. (Shutterstock / Delpixel)

Pirot saw some requests made by parents for their kids.

"It was really good to know that they had that supportive home," said Pirot.

Some of the requests were quite personal, detailing struggles or a need for advice.

"The kids would sort through this mound of slips of paper and try and find one that they really related to, and that they saw themselves in," said Hodson.

Some students wrote one card while others penned more, noted Pirot.

"[Students] were able to affirm and value people just in the way that they want to be affirmed and valued," said Pirot.