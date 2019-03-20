Regina's Sheldon Collegiate hosting event to reject racism, celebrate multiculturalism

Regan Sunchild and Paraa Soni say people need to stop letting cultural differences divide them and start celebrating diversity.

The two high school students are co-hosting a multicultural celebration at Sheldon Collegiate in Regina on Wednesday to honour the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

"We need to acknowledge that just because we're different we shouldn't be judged because of our differences. We need to come together and celebrate as one, celebrate life," said Sunchild.

The event is in its fourth year with this year's them being "Know Where You Stand" — a call for everyone to better understand their own privileges while encouraging acceptance, peace and inclusion.

Regan Sunchild, a student at Sheldon Collegiate, is co-hosting Wednesday's event. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"We put on the celebration to acknowledge that we may have differences but that's what makes us unique," said Sunchild, who is from the Thunderchild First Nation in Saskatchewan.

She came to Sheldon Collegiate in September and said she felt like an outsider at first but she found confidence and pride through her culture.

"I didn't know if I was going to fit in or anything, and then I realized well it just makes me who I am and I should be proud of who I am," she said.

"I'm also very glad to celebrate my culture and represent who I am on behalf of the Indigenous people," she said. "I feel like everyone is really proud to represent who they are and where they come from."

Cultures building connections

Soni had a similar sentiment, saying the event gives people a chance to build connections through culture.

"If I wouldn't know anything about a different culture I wouldn't go up and approach them, but if I know something then I would start a conversation," she said.

"Being educated about each other's culture helps you understand the other person and even accepting them," she said.

Paraa Soni, a student at Sheldon Collegiate, is co-hosing the event. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The teenager from India came to Canada four years ago and has been involved with the event ever since.

"It makes me feel really proud that I'm here sharing my culture and getting people educated," she said.

"That's what I think multiculturalism is."

Soni said events like this are especially important after 50 Muslims were shot and killed by a white supremacist in two Christchurch, New Zealand mosques during prayers last week.