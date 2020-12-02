Regina public high schools move online as a COVID-19 precaution ahead of final exams

Ahead of final exams next week, the Regina Public School Division is moving all of its high school students to remote learning.

Classes will be online for three days, from Thursday until Monday.

The shift to remote learning comes in an effort to reduce the risk of high school students and teachers missing tests due to illness or COVID-19 self-isolation, according to a letter sent to Campbell Collegiate families obtained by CBC News Tuesday morning.

"This temporary shift allows the school division to redeploy substitute staff to other schools that may experience staffing shortages and will further minimize disruption for all students," wrote Nancy Buisson, Campbell's principal.

The Regina Public School Division plans to continue with in-person final assessments on Tuesday, as scheduled. However, remote options may be available "as determined by the requirement of the class and the teacher's discretion," the letter said.

The division said in-class learning will continue for developmental classrooms, the functional integrated academic program, Victoria Campus and functional transition classroom programs.

Last week, Regina public schools recorded 526 self-reported COVID-19 cases — 53 of them among staff.