Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina public high schools move online as a COVID-19 precaution ahead of final exams

Regina’s public high schools are moving to remote learning for three days, starting on Thursday. The division says it’s in an effort to reduce the number of students and teachers missing final exams due to illness or COVID-19 isolation.

Remote learning begins Thursday and final exams start next Tuesday

Jessie Anton · CBC News ·
Regina’s public high schools are moving to remote learning for three days, starting on Thursday. The division says it’s in an effort to reduce the number of students and teachers missing final exams due to illness or COVID-19 isolation. (Rido/Shutterstock)

Ahead of final exams next week, the Regina Public School Division is moving all of its high school students to remote learning.

Classes will be online for three days, from Thursday until Monday.

The shift to remote learning comes in an effort to reduce the risk of high school students and teachers missing tests due to illness or COVID-19 self-isolation, according to a letter sent to Campbell Collegiate families obtained by CBC News Tuesday morning.

"This temporary shift allows the school division to redeploy substitute staff to other schools that may experience staffing shortages and will further minimize disruption for all students," wrote Nancy Buisson, Campbell's principal.

The Regina Public School Division plans to continue with in-person final assessments on Tuesday, as scheduled. However, remote options may be available "as determined by the requirement of the class and the teacher's discretion," the letter said.

The division said in-class learning will continue for developmental classrooms, the functional integrated academic program, Victoria Campus and functional transition classroom programs.

Last week, Regina public schools recorded 526 self-reported COVID-19 cases — 53 of them among staff.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessie Anton

Jessie Anton is a Regina-based journalist with CBC Saskatchewan. She’s been sharing stories from across the province on television, radio and online since 2016, initially getting her start in the rural weekly newspaper world. Email her: jessie.anton@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now