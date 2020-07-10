Community centre, garden potentially coming to Regina's heritage area

Regina's Heritage Community Association is applying to the city for a new community centre and community garden.

The centre would be in the Municipal Justice Building at 1654 11th Avenue, if the association can get support from the city's executive committee and planning commission on Wednesday.

"We're really excited about this project," Shayna Stock, the association executive director said. "It could be a really great hub for our community, a place where people can come and access programming or just hang out and gather."

The Municipal Justice Building may soon be a community centre for the Heritage Community Association, with the third floor a training area for the Regina Police Service. (City of Regina/Report)

The Municipal Justice Building was recently declared a municipal heritage site because of its history. It was built in 1930, was home to the Regina Police Service from 1931 to 1978 and was part of the Regina Riot.

The association is requesting to rezone the building for a new community centre. The area doesn't have a centre, so the association's programming is either limited or held outside the area, Stock said.

"It provides more opportunities for people to get to know their neighbours, which helps ultimately create a safer neighborhood in the long run," Stock said. "And it's a lot easier to build those relationships when there's a facility in which to do so."

The Municipal Justice Building is located at 1770 11th Avenue in Regina. (City of Regina/Report)

The association said the building would be renovated and the historical elements preserved. An addition on the building is not a part of the heritage designation and would be demolished for a new gymnasium and multipurpose room.

The building would also be shared as a part of the Regina Police Service's campus, a previously planned partnership that the association became concerned about after last summer's Black Lives Matters protests. Stock said there was some trepidation at the start, and the association was vocal on social media about its hesitancy.

After raising their concerns and working closely with city staff and police, Stock said they are looking forward to the project.

"They've done all that they can to make sure the space is really separate, so that there's minimal-to-no overlap between RPS staff using their facility on the third floor and community members using the community area," Stock said.

Regina police staff will be able to schedule the multipurpose rooms for training but because it's booked in advance, there can still be that separation, she said. This will hopefully help people who don't feel safe around police feel more comfortable, Stock said.

Community garden to help combat local food insecurity

The association is also applying for a community garden that would be beside their current home at the Old #1 Firehall. The space is currently a rock-landscaped area.

Stock said the pandemic has amplified pre-existing food insecurity issues in the community. As a result, the association started a 'free little pantry' program and is applying for the garden. She said it's something they've been working toward for years.

"Lots of people don't have regular access to quality, nutritious food. So it's an issue that lots of people are struggling with. The community garden will help to solve it a little bit," Stock said. "We've struggled to find the right location, the right funding situation. But we're excited that we seem to have all the pieces finally falling into place for 2021."

The project is funded by the City of Regina's community investment grants program for food security. If approved, Stock hopes it will have several raised garden beds. The raised planters would be accessible by people in wheelchairs or who require a walker and cannot bend down to the ground.

"We're hoping to grow vegetables, medicine and also just some decorative flowers and edible plants," Stock said. "We're hoping it will be a place for people to gather during the day.... Just generally a welcoming place that's accessible and educational and safe for people to hang out in during the day."

The Heritage Community Association would be using raised garden beds in the summer of 2021 so people in wheelchairs or using walkers could access the vegetables. (Submitted by Heidi Wood/Veseys Seeds)

Anyone could drop by and do some weeding at any time as well, and there would be some programing about growing the vegetables, harvesting them and how to cook with them in the kitchen, she said. City administration is recommending the land be leased to the association until May 31, 2027, then it can be reviewed.

City administration said the association has indicated the garden would be temporary, as the planned renovations at the Municipal Justice Building include a community garden area. However, the association could apply to keep both sites if there's the demand.