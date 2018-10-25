If you've got it, haunt it: Halloween light display wows Regina

If you're driving down Regina's Heseltine Road this week, you'll probably want to stop and pull over for a Halloween treat.

East End resident Shawn Dreger is in the Halloween spirit, and he's sharing it with everyone else.

The realtor has put together a wickedly creative light show in his backyard, which faces a manmade lake and is visible to people passing by.

And if you tune your radio to 99.3 FM while in the area, you'll be treated to an endless loop of Halloween music.

Want to get in the Halloween spirit? Check out this house in the east end. The man behind the display set up 80 strings of lights in his backyard <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/vM9e7KelEx">pic.twitter.com/vM9e7KelEx</a> —@AlexSoloCBC

Dreger has programmed six songs to go along with his flashing lights — including lights depicting two skeletons on his back balcony.

"Depending on which pieces of the mouth are on, it looks like the skeleton is actually singing the song," Dreger said. "It's quite a good display. I even like to go out and watch all the songs."

The skeletons perform along with Halloween hits like Monster Mash, Ghostbusters, Purple People Eater, Time Warp, Thriller and Werewolves of London.

It's Dreger's first foray into a Halloween light display, so he said it took about 15 hours to set up.

But he has been running a light show every Christmas for years.

He said he was inspired when he saw a video of lights flashing to Amazing Grace. After hours of research online, he figured out how to do it himself.

He now has 80 strings of lights and five controllers, which allow him to customize his completely computerized display.

This Halloween light display can be found by driving down Regina's Heseltine Road in the city's East End. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Dreger's passion was part of the reason he moved to Riverview Bend with his wife. He said when he was looking for a new house, one of his priorities was a property that could be seen from a distance.

"I just enjoy watching how many people stop and are enjoying the lights.… I like giving back to the community," Dreger said.

"Last year, for Christmas, my wife and I went out and served hot chocolate to the people watching the display."

Dreger said he couldn't pick a favourite between Christmas and Halloween, but said neighbours can expect to see a more elaborate set up at his house next October.

"Every year will be a little bit different and a little bit larger of a display."

Dreger said the best vantage point for his lights is in the parking lot of the Teachers Credit Union on Quance Street.

"Turn your radio to 99.3 and sit back and enjoy the show."

With files from Samanda Brace.