Regina hairdresser styles her way to New York Fashion Week

A Regina hairstylist is getting ready to show her creations in the Big Apple.

Rocelyn Hodson says heading to New York Fashion Week is a dream come true and proof that doing hair is a career with unlimited potential.

"I was told as a young teenager that doing hair, you'd never really do anything with your life, and you'd never really get anywhere," said Hodson. "I feel like I have been proving those people wrong the whole time, which is great."

This video was produced by Jasmine Pelletier, a University of Regina Film School graduate and Masters Journalism Student, in collaboration with CBC's Creator Network.

Styling Confidence Duration 4:08 Regina hairstylist Rocelyn Hodson talks about why she loves doing hair to empower her clients, and how it's brought many unique career opportunities her way.

Hair has always been Hodson's passion. She says she wasn't the best student in high school, but when she started doing her friends' and family's hair, it was a natural fit. She went to hair school and excelled. Since then, she's been working in salons, competing and travelling to big events including the Juno Awards.

Regina hairstylist Rocelyn Hodson loves creating big, bold hairstyles, as well as working at a salon. (Rocelyn Hodson)

"I honestly love the big hairpieces and extravagant looks," Hodson said.

Some of the avant-garde hairstyles created by Rocelyn Hodson (Jasmine Pelletier)

Hunter Davis is a hair model and one of Hodson's lifelong clients. The pair worked together for an avant garde look that took top spot at a recent Regina competition.

"She's always been a part of my life, whether it be her coming to do my hair or my mom's hair, or her coming to get her nails done by my mom. She's just always been there," Davis said. "I love her. She's my queen."

Rocelyn Hodson and Hunter Davis behind the scenes at a recent hair show where Rocelyn's salon took first place. (Rocelyn Hodson)

"One of the greatest things is when I start doing clients hair when they are really little and then I get to see them through their different stages of life, like a Grade 8 grad or a Grade 12 grad," Hodson said." I have had clients who are getting married now."

Hodson is married and has a daughter, Aaralyn, who just turned five. She says it's important to show her daughter that anything is possible.

"I want her to know that you can do whatever you want in your life, and you can be successful at it as long as you put your mind to it."

Rocelyn Hodson and her family dressed up for Halloween. (Rocelyn Hodson)

Hodson leaves for New York on Sept. 5. She will be experiencing New York Fashion Week for the first time with two other stylists through her employer, Chatters Hair Salons. The trio will get training through a top hair brand, UNITE, and do hair for various fashion shows.

Hodson has also worked at Toronto, Vancouver and Saskatchewan fashion weeks.

Rocelyn Hodson takes a selfie as she heads out of town to work at a recent Juno Awards show. (Rocelyn Hodson)

When she's back behind the chair in the salon, Hodson hopes to keep making her clients feel great about themselves. She says the relationships she has formed with her clients over the years are beyond rewarding.

She plans to teach one day, to help the next generation of stylists see success like she has.

"I want to help the youth, and the next upcoming hairstylists see the potentials in themselves and become great."

CBC's Creator Network is looking for emerging content creators to make short videos (5 minutes and under) for an 18 to 30-year-old audience. Content creators can be writers, filmmakers, vloggers, photographers, journalists, artists, animators, foodies or anyone else with a compelling idea and visual plan for bright and bold content. Learn how to pitch your idea here.