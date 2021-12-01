Regina salon owners launch line of Afro hair products

A Regina couple has turned their passion for Afro hair into a business.

Lucky and Ediri Okurame, owners of Lucky Hair & Beauty Studio, noticed a lack of options for black and texturized hair in the city. They began to search for a manufacturer and the perfect formula.

They started to find and test samples in hopes of creating the perfect product. Lucky said the year-long process was trying.

"We decided to exercise patience until it was almost a year. We are almost losing our patience … that was one of the effects of COVID," he said.

Their patience has finally paid off. They found a manufacturer in the U.S. and officially launched Lucky Hair Products last weekend during their salon's one-year anniversary celebration.

The couple currently have eleven products which can be purchased at their salon in the east part of the city. (CBC)

Lucky said they are excited to educate people about taking care of their hair.

"We decided to do research to see what people are lacking. And we decided to come up with a solution for those people that have less information," he said.

Their products include hair detangler, conditioners, shampoos, styling custard and foaming mousse.

The Okurames say that they have received positive feedback from customers who have tried samples of their products.

As the city continues to grow, businesses like Lucky Hair & Beauty Studio are doing their part to create options for people who have not always felt represented. Lucky and Ediri hope to open a chain stores all over the country to create these options for many more people.

The Okurames have also started a foundation called Ediri's Foundation. It is focused on feeding the hungry and needy in the city.

