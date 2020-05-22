Regina hairstylist shocked by health inspector who refused to use hand sanitizer

A Regina hairstylist says she was left confused by a public health inspector's refusal to use hand sanitizer during a visit to her salon this week.

Kayla Deics reopened BLK HRT Salon and Supply in Regina's Cathedral neighborhood on May 19, equipped with a hefty supply of protective personal equipment and strict guidelines for clients.

Public health inspectors are visiting businesses that have recently reopened to ensure that guidelines are being followed.

"I was actually excited about the idea, because I am a rule follower and I had all the rules, all my ducks in a row," she said.

She was in the middle of a bleach retouch on Thursday when someone pounded on her salon's door, which was closed as she's asking customers to wait outside for their appointments.

He identified himself as a health inspector. Deics told him she was working with a client, but invited him in.

"Please sanitize your hands and I can show you around," she remembers saying, to which he replied "no."

So she clarified — "you're not going to sanitize your hands?" she asked.

"He said 'no, it's not that bad.' That was his exact phrasing," she said.

"I was, like, if it's not that bad, why was I just closed for two months and lost thousands of dollars?"

Deics said he didn't provide an explanation beyond that.

If a client had refused to oblige by the salon's health protocol, she said they would be asked to leave, but she didn't feel like she could do that in this situation.

"I felt really intimidated," she said. "I felt really disrespected, but at the same time I felt like I am powerless … because in my head, he has the ability to shut my business down."

Her initial enthusiasm for the inspection turned to confusion, and she became rattled.

"It's all happening in front of my clients — who I just made go through all these procedures when they entered the building," she said. "They know that I'm visibly shaken — they're like, 'Are you OK?' Because they know that it wasn't right."

Deics said it's been a tough week, especially trying to pick up the pieces after a lengthy closure and making sure she and her clients are looked after.

"I want everyone to feel super safe, and now I feel like I'm getting mixed messages."

Said she spoke with two people from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, both of whom she described as being apologetic.

"I felt like [one employee] really put himself in my shoes and didn't just brush me off like the health inspector did," Deics said. She expressed her fear that the incident would put her business at risk.

"This place is everything to me, so then I started worrying about that. The possibilities were endless in my mind."

She was offered reassurance and told that inspectors must agree with business owners' requests, whether it's wearing a mask or sanitizing.

"We are aware of a complaint regarding an SHA inspector's conduct during a visit to a business today," a health authority spokesperson said in an email. "We have reviewed the concern and followed up."

Deics said taking precautions, like wearing PPE and practising extra sanitation, as well as requiring clients to follow guidelines, is important to her. She believes those careful practices are keeping COVID-19 numbers down.

She worries that another salon owner may have experienced something similar, but might be too scared to talk about it. She advises anyone in that situation to "keep doing the proper protocol and don't get jaded by these experiences."