Woman facing attempted murder charge after man shot in Regina

A 23-year-old woman is facing a raft of charges — including attempted murder, assault with a weapon and uttering threats — after police say an investigation into a shooting incriminated a suspect already in custody due to a separate altercation.

Regina police said both incidents took place on Friday. Police began investigating after getting a call to a local hospital just before 8 p.m. CST for a report of a man that appeared to have a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Investigation led officers to believe the man's shooting was connected to an arrest they had just made in the 1400 block of Minto Street, in the Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.

Police had been called to that street after a woman allegedly confronted a group of children and then one of their parents. Police said officers arrived on the scene and arrested the 23-year-old suspect at about 7:43 p.m. CST, finding a small handgun in the process.

Police said they suspected the same woman had been at a gathering earlier in the day, in the same neighbourhood, at the 1300 block of Aberdeen Street.

It appears there was an argument and some physical fighting, according to police, and a woman at the gathering pulled out a small calibre firearm and shot one of the men there.

The woman, of Punnichy, Sask., is facing charges of attempted murder, breach of undertaking, use of a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence and careless use of a firearm in relation to the shooting incident.

In connection to the incident on Minto Street, she's facing charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm and breach of undertaking.

She made her first appearance in provincial court on Monday.