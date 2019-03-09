Man seriously injured by gunshot wound in Regina

A 24-year-old man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Regina Friday night, police say.

Police and emergency services were called to the 2100 block of East Quance Street for a report of an injured person at about 9:30 p.m. CST.

The man was found with a gunshot wound and sent to hospital.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).