Regina police investigating gunpoint abduction from Albert Street parking lot

Regina police are asking for the public's help after a person was apparently abducted from a parking lot at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

In a Tuesday news release, the Regina Police Service said officers were called to a parking lot in the 400 block of Albert Street N. around noon with a report of an abduction.

Police said a vehicle with one person in it pulled into the parking lot, followed by a small black car that came up behind the first vehicle.

A person got out of the black car holding what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at the driver of the other vehicle. The victim was forced into the black car. Both vehicles were then driven away.

No shots fired during the incident, police said.

Regina police released this photo of the victim's vehicle. (Regina Police Service)

Police believe at least two suspects are involved in this incident.

The victim's vehicle is described as a black four-door car or smaller SUV, with a roof rack.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black four-door car.

They do not believe the alleged abduction is connected to the current RCMP investigation involving the two suspects wanted in connection with three homicides in British Columbia.

Regina police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at 306-777-6500, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.