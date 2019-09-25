Regina police say unrelated home invasion incidents on Tuesday both involved guns

Regina police say they responsded to two unrelated gun complaints early Wednesday morning, both involving suspects using masks.

The first occurred around 5:45 a.m.CST on the 600 block of Athol Street, when someone heard loud banging on the outside of their home. The resident looked through a window and saw three masked people who demanded inside.

One of the suspects had a gun and flashed it at the person, who wouldn't let them in. Eventually, the suspects fled in a silver Honda with a loud muffler.

One of the suspects wore glasses while another wore a white sweater or jacket. No other descriptions are available.

Meanwhile, minutes later, two masked men forced their way into a home on the 1300 block of Robinson Street.

The two men were looking for two women and the incident is not believed to be random.

Police say one of the people in the home was assaulted while another had a gun pointed at them. One suspect had a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.