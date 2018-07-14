2,200 years in the making: Rare chance to see ancient Indian dance-drama comes to Sask.

People in Saskatchewan have a rare opportunity this weekend to see an ancient Indian performance style.

A group of 12 performers from India are touring Canada to perform traditional Koodiyattam dance-drama.

Koodiyattam dates back over 2,200 years, originating in the southern province of Kerala in India.

The art form a colourful combination of music, dance and drama that tells stories of Hindu mythology.

Renu Kapoor, who is from India and is the president of Cultural Connections Regina, says Koodiyattam performances were traditionally shown only to certain religious groups in India, but are now being shared on the international stage.

"It has become more like an art, so they want people to share their dance performance and what it means," she said.

Kapoor says the performers' makeup alone takes about five hours to apply.

Performers start applying their makeup for the Koodiyattam performance five hours before the show starts. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Madhu Margi, left, applies makeup with to one of the performers along with another makeup artist. Margi is the lead makeup artist for Koodiyattam. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Performers get ready for the Koodiyattam performance in Regina, Sask.

"It's a very different kind of art, very different," she said.

"I'm glad the public can enjoy what they have done over the years."

During their tour, the 12-member group is making stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Saskatoon and Regina.

Indu G Nair applies her makeup before taking the stage for a performance dating back over 2,200 years. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Performers often lay on the floor for five hours while their makeup is applied. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Rahul G, left, and Yadukrishnan, right, apply their makeup to prepare for their roles in the traditional Koodiyattam performance. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

"Saskatchewan has become such a multicultural society now.… We can appreciate each other more, to see what goes into the art and traditions, and preserving the traditions and cultures," Kapoor said.

"That's why people have a lot more appreciation for each other."

A Saturday performance, hosted by Cultural Connections Regina, begins at 6:30 p.m. CST at the MacKenzie Art Gallery.

The Saskatoon performance is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. CST at the Broadway Theatre.