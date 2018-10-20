Donation from company that will save Regina German Club $70K in repairs 'like winning the lottery'

Regina's German Club says Christmas has come a little early, in the form of a donation that will save the organization an estimated $70,000 repair bill.

The club faced its own nightmare before Christmas with the expensive replacement of its building's aging furnace system — but a local company has now offered to replace and install three new furnace units in the building free of charge.

"It's like winning the lottery. It's taken a huge hindrance off of our plate," said Kerri Van Loosen, president of the German Club. "We don't have that kind of money just lying around, you know."

The German Club, which hosts its Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend, had been fundraising to fix the furnace but will now be able to use that money for other needed repairs and upgrades, Van Loosen said.

The furnaces could be installed as early as Wednesday.

The offer from Reliance Mackenzie Plumbing and Heating was described as an early Christmas present in a Facebook post from the German Club.

It's been a good year business-wise for Reliance Mackenzie, according to Shae Wilson, the company's Saskatchewan general manager.

It's because of the community that the company has been in good shape, so he said it was time to give back.

"It's incredible to be able to do something for the community," Wilson said. "I know it's a historical building and that needs to be looked after, so whatever we can do to help is great."

Two company employees went over to the club and took a look around. The furnaces in the building were described as being on their last legs, he added.

Van Loosen said she told club members and non-members about the good news as they had their Oktoberfest kick-off party.

"We appreciate that other people know how grateful we are and how much of a helping hand this is," Van Loosen said.

"It's huge for the club. It's huge for the community.... It's beyond words of gratitude."