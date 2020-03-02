Sask. government to study potential for parkade at Regina General Hospital

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has been tasked with studying the feasibility of a privately built, owned and operated parkade at the Regina General Hospital.

"We know that parking at Regina General Hospital has been an issue for a long time, and we are committed to finding a long-term solution," Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a statement.

Staff at the hospital have expressed frustrations over parking for years, citing safety but also the annoyance of moving a vehicle multiple times during a shift to avoid a parking ticket.

"While we have taken actions like expansion of the Park and Ride and Safe Walk programs, we know more needs to be done," Andrew Will, SHA's vice president of infrastructure, information and support, said.

The government said the study will complete in the spring, with a final decision on how to move forward to be made in the summer.

NDP called for parkade last week

Four NDP MLAs stood outside the General Hospital on Feb. 25 and called on the government to build a parkade.

"The wait list for a staff parking spot is up to 11 years. Staff fear for their own safety or vandalism of their vehicle when they have to walk blocks to their car after a night shift," said NDP health critic Vicki Mowat.

NDP MLA Vicki Mowat is flanked by three caucus colleagues and Regina MLAs outside the Regina General Hospital on Feb. 25. The opposition called for a parkade for the staff and visitors to the hospital. (Declan Finn/CBC)

Regina Douglas Park MLA Nicole Sarauer said the issue affects the hospital, staff and visitors, but also residents in the area.

"This is a safety issue, an access issue, and affects not just those who live or work nearby, but everyone in the province who seeks care at one of our largest health facilities," Sarauer said.

In 2013, the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region estimated the hospital required 600 additional parking spots.