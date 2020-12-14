Regina General Hospital declares 2nd COVID-19 outbreak

A second COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Regina General Hospital Sunday, according to the provincial government's outbreak list.

The latest outbreak is in Unit 3E of the hospital, which is the medicine inpatient unit, according to a hospital floor plan.

CBC News has contacted the Saskatchewan Health Authority for more information about the outbreak and how it may impact services — if at all.

The hospital's second outbreak was declared three days after its first.

On Dec. 10, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in unit 6F, the medicine/respiratory care inpatient unit, according to a hospital floor plan.

COVID-19 outbreaks are declared when at least two cases are announced in settings outside the home.

