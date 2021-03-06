Regina private gathering gets $2,800 ticket

A man in Regina has been issued a $2,800 ticket for disobeying the public health order on private gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, police say.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Friday, a Regina Police Service news release said.

When they arrived, nine people were in the residence, including one person from Saskatoon.

Police said the gathering was in violation of the public health order which limits indoor private gatherings to people who already reside in the home.

The resident at the home was issued the ticket.