Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Gardiner Park neighbourhood death

Regina police have made an arrest and laid a second-degree murder charge in relation to a homicide in the city's Gardiner Park neighbourhood earlier this month.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it has charged 31-year-old city resident Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed in the death of 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie, also of Regina.

Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Heseltine Road just before 6 a.m. CST on Nov. 14 after a report of a death.

Emergency responders found the body of the male victim at the scene.

The death was declared a homicide two days later, police said.

The forensic identification and major crimes units, in addition to the coroner, assisted with the investigation and the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Mohamed is also charged with breach of a release order.

His first court appearance on the charges was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Regina Provincial Court.

Police said their investigation continues.