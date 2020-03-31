Weekly garbage collection in Regina will resume next week

Regina will begin weekly garbage collection this coming Monday, April 6.

The city said residents asked for increased garbage capacity because so many people are working from home and children are not in school.

To help protect the health and safety of waste collection staff, the city is asking residents to follow these guidelines:

Ensure all material placed in garbage carts is bagged, specifically tissues/napkins and cleaning wipes.

Ensure proper cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver.

Do not overfill your carts or leave loose items on the ground.

If you're sick, place any item that has come into contact with your mouth, nose or eyes into the garbage, even items that you normally place into your Blue Cart (water/beverage bottles, pop cans, milk/juice cartons, etc.).

Residents can sign up for collection reminders at Regina.ca/waste .

The city has also cancelled the household hazardous waste days scheduled for April 24 and 25.