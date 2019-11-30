Regina man robbed at gunpoint in own garage
Suspect last seen driving southbound on Argyle Street from Rochdale Boulevard.
A man was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle while in his own garage in Regina's Hawkstone neighbourhood on Friday night.
At roughly 8:10 p.m. police were called to the 1100 block of Jurasin Street, according to a police news release.
Information in the 911 call to police indicated a man had pulled into his garage when he was approached by another man with a gun.
Police say the man then demanded the keys to the victim's car, a 2013 Black Kia Forte, and the victim complied. The man then drove off in the vehicle.
No one was hurt as a result of the robbery and police were unable to find the suspect in the area.
Police are still gathering information that may help to identify the armed man. He was last seen driving southbound on Argyle Street from Rochdale Boulevard.
He's described as standing roughly six-feet tall and at the time, wearing black pants and a black jacket with the hood up.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers to report information anonymously.
