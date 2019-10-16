Sparks igniting fumes caused Regina garage fire that killed man

A garage fire that left one man dead has been deemed accidental after an investigation by Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Crews responded to a "substantial" garage fire on the 4400 block of Seventh Avenue on Friday evening, according to a news release.

They found the injured man on the ground in an alley outside the detached garage. He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

"The circumstances surrounding the initial explosion and fire were caused by sparks from a grinder igniting fumes in a vehicle gas tank directly adjacent to the occupant," a city news release issued on Tuesday said.

One other person at the home at the time of the fire was uninjured.

Firefighters and equipment were hit by shrapnel when a nitrous oxide tank exploded. No firefighters were injured.