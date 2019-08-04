Regina, Fujioka mayors sign friendship agreement between 2 cities

A Japanese woman who spent 10 years in Regina and now lives in Fujioka says seeing the two cities sign a friendship agreement was "unbelievable."

Akira Yamaguchi was studying engineering in Japan in the early 2000s when she expressed an interest in learning English overseas.

One of her professors had a connection to a teacher at the University of Regina and helped arrange a month-long educational exchange.

"When I arrived at the airport, I saw such beautiful, beautiful landscape. Such wide open, white space with a beautiful blue sky," Yamaguchi said.

"The way I see the world is now, a lot of it different than when I was just living in Japan."

Yamaguchi eventually returned to her home country in 2011, and moved soon after to Fujioka, which she described as a quiet agricultural centre in central Japan where people mostly farm wheat and barley.

Unbeknownst to her at the time, Fujioka and Regina had another connection: a longstanding educational exchange program.

Yamaguchi is now involved with the program, and returned to Regina to witness Mayor Michael Fougere and Fujioka Mayor Masahiro Arai formalize a relationship between the two cities at the Hotel Saskatchewan on Saturday.

"It's unbelievable," she said. "I [can] connect my friends in Fuijoka to my friends in Regina. This is just such a great way to start our friendship."

Akira Yamaguchi snapped this selfie outside the CBC office in Regina on Aug. 4, 2019. (Akira Yamaguchi/Facebook )

Yamaguchi was also on hand to see 25 students from Fujioka arrive in Regina for the first time.

"There was a twinkle in their eyes. They were just so excited to be in Regina, and the people [at the airport] were just cheering so loud, they were so surprised," she said.

Yamaguchi added she sees how much Regina has grown over the last eight years, especially in its diversity.

"So many international people in Regina now," she said. "I'm so glad to see that Regina is opening up to the world, and this time to Fujioka."

Since the Fujioka-Regina exchange program happens every two years, Yamaguchi said students staying with her family often bring Tim Horton's coffee.

"We always ask for the Tim Horton's coffee beans. That's what I love to have in the morning, and I have a Tim Horton's coffee cup," she said.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere (left) and Fujioka Mayor Masahiro Arai sign an official friendship agreement between the Canadian and Japanese cities on Aug. 3, 2019. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC)

Yamaguchi said she continues to share what she learned during her time in Regina, from western cuisine to her now-fluent English.

"I can listen to CBC Radio every morning, that's what I enjoy," she said.

"By listening to radio or reading some articles in the newspaper or on the internet in English helps us expand our horizons and see the world a lot closer to us."