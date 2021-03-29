'For the People': Regina couple has dished up free lunches from North Central home for 5 years

Drumming echoes through the street on a crisp Saturday afternoon, outside a house with signs urging people to "Stay Safe" and "Stay Strong."

At the front door, wife and husband duo Star and Bruce Andreas form a two-person delivery chain, boxing up hot meals and handing them out to the lineup of friends and strangers.

"We are 'For the People,'" Star says of their set-up, which has seen them offering free lunches out of their home for the past five years for anywhere from 50 to 100 people each time.

"We try help in every which way we can, even if it's spare food or clothing, because we know how hard it is out there right now with the pandemic."

For the People is not an organization, she says, joking, "We're not even organized."

It's simply one couple with a desire to help their neighbourhood, buoyed by donations from community members.

Saturday's lunch began with drumming and a prayer. (Janani Whitfield/CBC)

Star gestures down the street, explaining how she grew up just down the block in this North Central neighbourhood.

"This is where my heart is, right in the hood. And I love my hood. I'm staying in my hood and I'm going to help it all as much as I can," she says as more people begin to line up on the front lawn.

At one point during the pandemic, the couple decided to stop the meal service. But as they noticed other organizations continue to run and volunteer, they took note of the necessary safety precautions and decided to do the same.

"We opened up our home again and then we started handing food out again because it's hard. People are losing their jobs. They just don't know where to go anymore," she says, noting the gratitude in return is immense.

People line up to receive their meals outside of the home of Star and Bruce Andreas. (Janani Whitfield/CBC)

"She's been serving food for the Aboriginal [people], for North Central period," says passerby Angie Lavallee, as she picks up her hot meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes and veggies. "Her and her husband are very unique, like one of a kind. They help our people a lot."

Pandemic or no pandemic, there won't be a stop to those efforts, the couple says.

"We couldn't have done this without the people that donated either food or money, or just their time. And we're still going to do it," Star says.

"As long as the Creator has me walking, I'm still going to walk the walk."