Meet some of Regina's food trucks; perogies to falafels to tacos al pastor
Look inside the trucks to find out why people started and information on the industry
Summer in Regina is often seen as a time to get out and walk around Wascana lake, play in the parks and enjoy the food trucks.
Three that operate at the Regina Farmers' Market opened their doors for CBC News to learn more about them.
Baba's Food Spot
Started by Ed Bially and his daughter, Katie Bially, Baba's Food Spot has been operating for three years
Bially says he has wanted a food truck since he was younger.
"Ukrainian and good food goes hand-in-hand," Bially said. "I knew how much I enjoyed it and I wanted to share it with others."
Bially said he studied food service and has run restaurants in the past. When he "semi-retired," the truck was on the market and he figured it was time, even if it meant more work.
"[In the food industry] there's no 32, 36, 40-hour work week. It's a different animal," he said.
"But it's been a lot of fun so far. A labour of love."
Queen City Grill
Queen City Grill is a family run food truck offering Middle Eastern food such as falafel and shawarma, and has different generations working together.
"Our truck is bigger than the standard, but we are trying to manage all the family work together," said Irina Badalian. "Our kids, my mom, our husbands, all the family."
Badalian said the family was planning on opening a food truck when they moved to Regina from Israel.
"[Middle Eastern food] is very, very popular," she said. "And we're trying to work very, very fast."
El Tropezón Authentic Mexican Food
Baleria Roma started the El Tropezón Authentic Mexican Food truck with her husband, Roberto.
"We move here and we start looking for Mexican food, which is not that easy to find," Baleria said.
Baleria and Roberto are from the Coahuila province of Mexico.
"[It] is right on the north," she said. "Thirty-six hours driving."
Dishes offered at the truck can change day-by-day.
"My husband is the chef and then he just wakes up and said, 'today we're going to do this because I really want to eat this,'" Baleria said. "We never get enough [of] our food."
With Files from CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition