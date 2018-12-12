Food delivery person called to empty Regina home, robbed

The Regina Police Service is asking anyone with information to come forward after a food delivery person was called to an unoccupiued home and robbed on arrival.

The robbery happened on the 1700 block of Toronto Street shortly before 9:21 a.m., according to a news release.

A man had arrived at a home to deliver food when an armed woman came out and robbed him, taking his car keys and other belongings, police said. An armed man was also present.

The victim fled the scene and called police. He was not injured, police said.

Officers went to the delivery address and found it was a vacant home with an unlocked door.

The victim's vehicle had been stolen. It's described as a dark blue, four-door 2003 Acura EL with license plate 624 LEG.

Anyone with information about this incident is advised to contact Regina Police.