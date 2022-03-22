Regina Folk Festival back in Victoria Park this summer

After a two-year pandemic hiatus the Regina Folk Festival will return to Victoria Park this summer.

Organizers have announced some of the performers, including The New Pornographers, Belle Plaine and Buffy Saint-Marie.

Other acts include:

Black Belt Eagle Scout.

Cadence Weapon.

Andy Shauf.

Jeremy Dutcher.

PIQSIQ.

William Prince.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and modified last year to include satellite venues and online concerts.

The return to Victoria Park marks the festival's 51st anniversary.

According to the Regina Folk Festival's website, more acts will be added to the lineup in the coming months.