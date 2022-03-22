Regina Folk Festival back in Victoria Park this summer
The festival was cancelled in 2020 and altered in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Festival was cancelled in 2020 and altered in 2021 due to the pandemic
After a two-year pandemic hiatus the Regina Folk Festival will return to Victoria Park this summer.
Organizers have announced some of the performers, including The New Pornographers, Belle Plaine and Buffy Saint-Marie.
Other acts include:
- Black Belt Eagle Scout.
- Cadence Weapon.
- Andy Shauf.
- Jeremy Dutcher.
- PIQSIQ.
- William Prince.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and modified last year to include satellite venues and online concerts.
The return to Victoria Park marks the festival's 51st anniversary.
According to the Regina Folk Festival's website, more acts will be added to the lineup in the coming months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?