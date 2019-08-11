Regina Folk Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

The Regina Folk Festival has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Festival organizers said in a news release that it wouldn't be safe to have the show this year.

"COVID-19 has really felt like a force of nature. We've prepared for it, we're in the thick of it now, and ultimately, we will support each other when it's over," organizers said in a statement.

They also suggested anyone with the means to do so consider donating to the folk fest or other community arts organizations.

"This storm is likely to blow a lot of us over," the release said.

The Dead South, Colter Wall and Megan Nash played a workshop together on Sunlit Stage 2 for the 50th Anniversary of the Regina Folk Festival in 2019. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Information for ticket refunds will be available online soon.

The festival celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. Then-president Sandra Butel told CBC last year that the 2020 event would run from Aug. 7 to 9.

New executive director announced for RFF

The festival also announced their new executive director, Josh Haugerud.

Butel held the role for two decades before leaving the festival in February 2020.

The Regina Folk Festival said in a statement that Haugerud started the role on April 20, 2020. His past work in the community includes being the executive director of Regina Community Radio.

"We wish you a good summer with sunny weather soon," Haugerud said in a statement about the festival cancellation. "We're still trying to figure out sourdough."