'Financial crisis' prompts Regina Folk Festival to lay off staff

The Regina Folk Festival has laid off most of its staff as it deals with financial issues.

Four staff members and one contract employee were informed in July that the non-profit organization was letting them go. The artistic director and executive director remain.

"This fall is going to be focused on seeing where we are at financially and making plans about the future. It is a very serious moment for the folk fest. This is why we are working on fundraising this fall as well as continuing to connect with our partners and funders about the needs of the festival," said artistic director Amber Goodwyn.

Goodwyn said last month's festival went well, but the organization still finds itself in a financial crisis. She said ticket sale targets were nearly met.

"Our numbers were up from 2022 and right now we're doing the work of wrapping up the accounting post-festival and getting ready for a strategic review about what the future of the festival is going to look like, given that we are in a financial crisis."

Goodwyn said the message now is the same as it was in June. At the time, the festival said it was in a "serious financial crisis," and asked the community for financial support through donations and ticket sales.

In June, the festival posted an "urgent message" and requested donations, saying it had been struggling for the past few years.

"The economic challenges resulting from the pandemic include stagnant funding, decreased sponsorship, increased expenses and reduced ticket sales. We now find ourselves in a serious financial crisis that threatens the future of our non-profit organization."

Goodwyn said the leadership team and 10-member board are working to make sure the festival survives.

"We're going to do the best we can to make sure this festival continues for many years to come, and we're deeply thankful for everyone who joined us at the festival this summer and for everyone who's already donated and has shown support in the ways that they're able to," Goodwyn said.

Regina Folk Festival executive director Leo Keiser and artistic director Amber Goodwyn (pictured during this year's event) are the two remaining staffers looking to help fix the organizations financial crisis. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Goodwyn said this year's iteration of the festival's Winterruption event is cancelled.

On Wednesday, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters was asked about the cancellation and said it is unfortunate, calling the festival "iconic."

Masters said the city provided a grant to the folk festival this year and that she looks forward to "working with the organization" to help ensuring the events can move forward.