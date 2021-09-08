Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after 18 months

The Regina Floral Conservatory is reopening its doors after an 18-month wait.

The conservatory was shut down because of the pandemic.

The reopening features more than 100 of its permanent plants, as well as a new fall display called Harvest Moon.

"It's actually quite stunning," said Brenda Herring, the vice president of the conservatory.

A painting of the harvest moon on display at the conservatory. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The display includes scarecrows made out of sunflowers and a painting of a large moon. It features flowers such as azaleas, curcum siam tulips and potted mums.

The Harvest Moon display will run until Thanksgiving.

Azaleas are featured in the new Harvest Moon display at the conservatory. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The conservatory is also open to rentals for things like weddings, funerals, showers and even yoga.

The conservatory is run by volunteers from the Regina Garden Associates in partnership with the city.

Despite the closure, the volunteer team has still been busy teaching children about plants. They made some videos and created teaching packages containing pots, soil and a cutting so children could grow their own plants. Volunteers delivered the plants to schools that ordered them.

The chenille plant growing at the conservatory. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Herring said when children do visit the conservatory, they are amazed.

"We've had kids that say, 'Could we stay here? I'd like to sleep here,'" said Herring.

The conservatory is exploring the option of letting people stay overnight.

Herring said walking into the conservatory feels like going on vacation.

"In the wintertime when it's 30 below, and the wind is howling, when you step into the doors, the first thing that hits you is the smell and humidity," she said.

A barrel cactus is growing at the conservatory. The pink flower on the side belongs to the crown of thorns. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The conservatory requires visitors to wear a mask. There isn't a booking system and there are no limits on capacity, but Herring said it doesn't usually don't usually get too busy, so people can remain distant.

It is currently looking for other locations or sponsorships so it can move into a bigger and better space.