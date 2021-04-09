Province adds Regina first responders to vaccine plan, including police and firefighters

The provincial government is updating its vaccination plan to include first responders in Regina like police officers and firefighters, along with public health inspectors.

Mobile vaccination units will be dispatched to central workplace areas to administer the prioritized vaccinations, according to a news release from the province sent on Monday.

The units are currently targeted toward people in communal settings, like group homes and people who live or work at shelters, but the province anticipates focusing on first responders afterwards, "within two weeks upon the completion of congregate living setting vaccinations," the release said.

However, some police officers had a chance to get vaccinated over the weekend.

Regina police were offered two windows to get a COVID-19 vaccine — one on Saturday night and the other on Sunday night — according to Casey Ward, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers.

Ward said officers were lining up at the drive-thru clinic within minutes.

"That's how much it meant to them," he said.

"There [were] people that were shedding tears afterwards ... they couldn't believe that it finally happened after all this time, and just a huge sense of relief that they had been prioritized."

The province said the window took place while wait times were low.

However, the excitement was short lived as the Sunday window was cancelled without reason, said Ward.

The news release did not explain why the second window was cancelled or include how many officers were vaccinated, but CBC News has reached out to the ministry of health for that information.

In the meantime, Ward said officers are on standby for when another window opens.

"Our members want this so much … we even said we'd open up like a mini clinic at the police service here for Regina and the surrounding areas, and we'll get our members through."

Pharmacists will also start administering vaccines the week of April 26 or earlier depending on vaccine supply, the province said in the release.

They'll provide vaccines to the general public in pharmacies through the age-based sequence, along with pharmacy and grocery staff working in the facility where vaccines are offered.

Ninety-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Regina Monday, out of 300 total in the province. The majority of Saskatchewan's cases with variants of concern — 2,423 out of 3,485 — have been reported in Regina.