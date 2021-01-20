Two men charged with murder after Regina's first homicide of the year

Two men from Regina have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Regina's first homicide of the year.

Amber Dawn Wood, 38, was shot Saturday morning at a home in the 700 block of Athol Street. She was taken to hospital but later died.

Bobby Edward Dawson Gray, 20, and Peyton Anthony Stevenson, 22, are both charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, along with other, more minor charges.

The two are facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly firing a gun at another person at the residence at the time.

Two other people already charged in this case are facing accessory after the fact to murder.

Gray and Stevenson were arrested late Monday night after police surrounded a home in the 1200 block of Wascana Street.

When the pair eventually came out of the house, Stevenson fled on foot but was stopped by a canine team. He was taken to hospital for minor injuries, then brought back into police custody. Gray was arrested without incident.