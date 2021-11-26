Regina to look at building new $10M fire station in next 5 years as part of first ever fire master plan
25-year outline took 2 years to develop
Regina city council approved a 25-year master plan from the local fire department on Wednesday.
The plan has been in development for two years and lays out the department's future plans in five-year chunks.
The first phase involves the intention to build a new fire station in the next five years. Chief Layne Jackson said that is a key component.
"I mean, the plan is a living document, but it can be sped up and slowed down with the development of the community," he said. "The plan is broken down into five-year phases and it has a fire station coming online in the first five years."
The station would cost about $10 million.
Jackson said the plan aligns with the growth of the city.
"The department hasn't seen any significant growth or development — the fire department here — for about 20 years now. We know the community has grown in 20 years. We're bringing this forward to talk about how the department can and needs to grow," he said.
The plan has also been endorsed by the city's Professional Fire Fighters Association
The fire department is also hoping to increase diversity in the workplace by hiring 25 women, 13 Indigenous people and 13 people from visible minorities by the year 2025.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?