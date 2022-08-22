Regina firefighters battle 3 weekend blazes

Firefighters were kept busy after being called to three house fires over the weekend in Regina.

At midnight on Sunday night, fire crews were on the scene of a working house fire at a vacant home in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue.

There was heavy smoke and fire but firefighters were able to control it within 20 minutes.

Investigators will be back during the day on Monday to determine the cause.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at this fire on Young Crescent in the Glencairn neighbourhood. (Regina_fire twitter)

The first fire occurred Friday at 9 p.m. at a house on Young Crescent in the Glencairn neighbourhood.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A kitchen fire in the 1200 block of Gladmer Park on August 20, 2022 was contained by firefighters in Regina over the weekend. (Regina_fire twitter)

On Saturday afternoon, crews were able to put out a kitchen fire in the 1200 block of Gladmer Park.

Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.