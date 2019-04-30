Man arrested after gun allegedly pointed at Regina motorist
A 22-year-old Regina man is facing several charges after Thursday's incident
A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a motorist and pointing a gun at him in Regina.
Police were called to a business in the 4100 block of Ffith Avenue over the noon hour Thursday.
The victim told police he was parked in his vehicle when a man approached the vehicle, threatened him and pointed the weapon.
The victim was able to drive away unharmed before contacting police.
Police set up a perimeter of the area and brought in the canine unit.
A suspect was located in the 1100 block of King Street and subsequently arrested.
The man faces nine charges in all, including uttering threats, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.
He made his first court appearance on the charges this morning.