Fire crews respond to house fire in west Regina

Regina firefighters were called to a home with fire and smoke billowing out of its windows Monday morning.

The fire broke out on the 1700 block of Alexander Street sometime before 9 a.m. CST.

Gord Hewitt, Assistant Chief of Operations with Fire and Protective Services, said firefighters were able to control the fire fairly quickly, but not before it spread to the attic.

There was considerable damage to the bungalow.

"It's fairly burned on the main floor. It was a substantial fire. Like I said they managed to knock it down quickly and minimize the amount of damage that was done," said Hewitt.

Hewitt said crews were told on arrival that someone may have been in the home. A dog was barking when they arrived but it managed to escape the burning house. After two searches of the home firefighters were unable to find anyone declared there were no injuries.

Homes on either side of the bungalow were not damaged.

Investigators remained at the scene Monday working to determine how the fire started.

Smoke is still coming out of the home. Three Regina Police Service cruisers are at the scene as well. <a href="https://t.co/rDn2t5IdrD">pic.twitter.com/rDn2t5IdrD</a> —@AlecJSalloum