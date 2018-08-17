Regina apartment fire caused by electrical degradation over time

It could be months before people are allowed to return to an apartment complex damaged by a fire last weekend, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.

A 32-suite unit on Hanbidge Crescent, in the city's north end, caught fire after an object began overheating or arcing, causing a fire to start near an electrical junction box.

"This can happen over months and actually years if a piece of conductor, or connections within the box have been compromised, due to installation or mechanical damage, crushing et cetera," said Fire Marshal Randy Ryba.

He says extreme weather, like the recent heat, may have also led to expansion or contraction of wires.

The fire damaged the entire roof system and the top floor of the building.

Those who were displaced received help from Red Cross, who said they were assisting 39 people at the time.