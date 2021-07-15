Regina fire department says spontaneous combustion caused fire at large linen cleaning plant

Spontaneous combustion of oil-based products has been deemed the cause of a fire at a large industrial linen cleaning plant in Regina.

Regina Fire and Protective Services was called to the plant at 700 block Stanley Dethridge Bay at 2 a.m. CST on Sunday, July 11.

The fire department said the alarm and sprinkler systems at the site helped contain the fire and no injuries were reported.

"Our investigators determined this fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of laundered material contaminated with oil-based organic products," said Fire Chief Layne Jackson in a release.

Jackson said the city averages a few such fires every year.

The fire department is reminding all industrial business owners to ensure their fire and safety systems are inspected annually and serviced by a licensed technician.

Residents are also reminded to ensure rags for oil-based organic products are correctly laundered and dried before being discarded, folded or stored.