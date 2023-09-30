Fire in downtown Regina heritage building deliberately set: RFPS investigation

Regina Fire and Protective Services has concluded its investigation of the fire at the Gordon Block building in downtown Regina.

The department said in a press release Friday evening that the investigation confirmed the building was clear of any people. It also determined that the fire was deliberately set or incendiary — meaning combustible.

The fire began last Sunday at 2170 12th Ave. and took two days to put out. Regina Fire said the area of origin was inside the main entrance of the heritage building.

It said it will continue to support the Regina Police Service with the further investigation into the circumstances around the fire.

Control of Gordon Block was returned to the property owners this Friday morning.