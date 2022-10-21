Firefighters respond to 4 structure fires in 1 Regina neighbourhood within 2 days

It was a busy couple of days for Regina firefighters.

Regina Fire posted on Twitter about crews having to put out four structure fires in the North Central neighbourhood on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first house fire was reported on early Thursday morning around 2:28 a.m. CST, Regina Fire said.

Smoke was coming from the building, located on the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue east of Buffalo Meadows Pool, when crews arrived at the scene.

Nobody was injured, according to Regina Fire.

The next morning crews were back in the neighbourhood due to another house fire, this one in the 1100 block of Robinson Street.

The fire was reported at 1:09 a.m. CST and nobody was injured, Regina Fire said.

Crews were putting out a garage fire at the 1300 block of Retallack Street in Regina on Thursday. (Regina Fire)

Just hours later, crews headed to another fire in the neighbourhood.

A garage fire was burning in the 1300 block of Retallack Street, east of Albert Community School.

It was reported at 8:01 a.m. CST, according to Regina Fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire 700 Blk Princess St at 3:52 pm. Significant damage to the property. Operations have been completed. No injuries to report. Fire Investigator is on scene.

Then on Thursday, firefighters had to extinguish another structure fire in the neighbourhood at 3:52 p.m. CST, located northwest of the previous one.

Regina Fire reported significant damage to the property on the 700 block of Princess Street, but nobody was injured.

Inspectors are investigating all four fires.