Regina fire crews fight 3 house fires over 48 hours

The Regina Fire Department was kept busy with multiple house fires over the long weekend.

On Saturday, July 31, crews were on site of a house fire in the 2300 block of MacKay Street.

Regina fire said it was a basement fire when no one was home. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Early on Sunday, August 1, crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Garnet Street.

Crews arrived to a fully involved duplex and quickly brought it under control. No injuries were reported and the cause is being investigated.

A third fire happened on Sunday morning when crews were called to a fire on the 1200 block of Wallace Street.

The fire was contained to the basement but there was smoke damage throughout the home. The fire investigator is working to determine the cause.