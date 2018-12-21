Helpful grannies working to replace Regina family's belongings lost in fire

A family that lost its Regina home to a fire earlier this week will be moving into a new place with furniture and plenty of clothing, according to Susan Chalupiak.

Chalupiak is a member of what she calls a "humble Facebook page" of grandmothers, who are helping the family in need by co-ordinating donations to replace what was lost.

"They've got quite a bit," Chalupiak said of the family, which has five kids. "They're going to celebrate Christmas."

Emergency responders were called to the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue in Regina, where a house was ablaze, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two children were taken to hospital for precautionary reasons while a man suffered burns to his hands and smoke inhalation, according to David Kinvig, deputy fire chief of Regina Fire and Protective Services.

The mother of the family reached out to Chalupiak, who then posted in the Facebook group. It spread to other pages from there.

The family has a vehicle, but its keys were destroyed in the fire. They've been using public transportation, but a two-seater stroller would help the mother in getting around, Chalupiak said.

She said the family plans to take what it needs from the donations pouring in and then pay it forward by giving what is left over to another family, which has six kids, that lost their house to a fire on Monday.

Anyone looking to help with any of these charitable endeavours can find the group, Nonna and Friends Care, on Facebook.