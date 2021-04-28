Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina Fire Department responds to early morning house fire in North Central neighbourhood

The Regina fire department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

No injuries reported in fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning in the North Central neighbourhood. (Twitter/Regina Fire)

The Regina Fire Department had to put out an early morning house fire in the North Central neighbourhood.

The blaze started at about 2:30 a.m. CST at a home in the 1100 block of Montague St. and was first reported by police, according to the fire department.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home, but firefighters were able to get inside and put the fire out quickly.

No one was home when the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

The fire department said an inspector will be on the scene to investigate.

 

 

 

 

