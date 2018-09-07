Fire bylaw changes would see Regina add fees for permits, licences and false alarms

The City of Regina is exploring a host of potential new fees under its fire bylaw, including charging for false fire alarms, fees for inspecting facilities, and new permit fees for open-air fires and selling fireworks.

Layne Jackson, Regina's fire chief, said the key goal behind the recommendations was to enhance public safety and align with provincial legislation and the National Fire Code, but he noted that the fees would also allow the fire department to recover some of its costs.

False-alarm fees

False-alarm calls cost the fire department an average of $350,000 a year, according to Jackson.

New fees would see owners receive a warning for a first false-alarm offence after being given time to address the problem — for instance, a security system that sends a false alert of a fire.

A second false alarm would see an owner pay a $300 charge, followed by a $600 fee for any future offences.

Permits and licences

The new bylaw would introduce three fire safety-related permits, including a $62 permit for open-air fires, which Jackson clarified are distinct from those in an enclosed fire pit that meets city guidelines.

Anyone selling fireworks would pay a $106 permit for up to three locations, while anyone planning a fireworks display would pay $106 for a permit for an event without an inspection, or $282 with a site inspection.

Fire Chief Layne Jackson says if approved, new regulations for rental property owners would come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, to allow time for landlords to make the changes. (CBC News)

The new bylaw would also require licences for anyone maintaining or servicing items like portable fire extinguishers, commercial cooking equipment, or sprinkler or fire alarm systems. The cost would be $62 per technician, for up to five licences.

Facility inspections

A new recommendation suggests introducing a $95 fee for mandatory fire inspections of facilities such as daycares and care homes, which Jackson said was consistent with similar fees introduced by other Western Canadian cities, and which would be similar to Saskatoon's inspection fee of $90.

This fee would also offset 25 to 30 per cent of the fire department's cost of providing the inspections, he said.

Rental property guidelines

Landlords of rental properties will be tasked with replacing alarms with smoke alarms hardwired into the homes, which should also have battery backups.

They also must add tamper-proof 10-year-battery smoke alarms on all floors without bedrooms, unless these floors are equipped with hard-wired smoke alarms.

Landlords also must inspect smoke alarms after tenants vacate and before the unit is rented again.

Jackson said in the past 10 years, 10 out of the 15 fatalities caused by fire occurred in rental properties.

"Any loss of life is too much, and we want to bring that down," he said.

If approved, the regulations would come into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, to allow time for landlords to make the changes, he said.

The proposed changes will come before a city committee to discuss on Sept. 13.