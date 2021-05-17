Regina fire crews kept busy with multiple blazes over the weekend

Regina Fire and Protective Services were kept busy this weekend responding to multiple blazes across the city.

There were no major injuries reported over the weekend, Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen said on Monday.

Friday was particularly busy for the department as firefighters dealt with three separate house fires.

Crews were able to quickly get a fire under control in the basement of a home located in the 1300 block of Princess Street.

Other fire crews battled a fully involved house fire on Edgewater Bay.

A fire at a vacant home in the 700 block of Garnet Street was the final blaze of the night. The department's official Twitter account says that that fire was brought under control within a half-hour.

Busy night for Fire crews: Fully involved structure on Edgewater Bay in Pine View. Initial reports all occupants accounted for. Fire Investigator attending to determine cause. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RFPS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RFPS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/oe5ipxLsYO">pic.twitter.com/oe5ipxLsYO</a> —@Regina_Fire

Saturday evening saw crews deal with at least two separate garage fires.

Crews responded to two garages engulfed in flames on adjoining properties in the 1300 block of Princess St.

Another garage fire, this time in the 200 block of Elphinstone, was also extinguished by fire crews.

Felled wires posed a challenge

In both incidents, firefighters had to contend with live electrical wires as well as the fire.

Overhanging electrical wires were damaged as the result of the blaze and ended up on the ground below.

"That was a whole new element for our crews," Sundeen said, explaining that firefighters had to be extra cautious with their hoses and water use due to the live electrical current.

The electricity was eventually shut off by SaskPower, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blazes.

Investigators were called to each of the scenes. That work will continue on Monday in what is expected to be a "pretty busy" week for the fire investigators, Sundeen said.